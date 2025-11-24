ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund

By Swet Sarika

  • 24 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund
Credit: Thinkstock

Noida-based real estate developer ATS HomeKraft has paid back $140 million (Rs 1,250 crore) to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund - 2 (HCARE-2), a real estate fund by HDFC Capital, through internal cash flows, the company said in a statement. 

The debt funding was largely committed during the pandemic period and was due to be paid back in 2025. One person who is close to the development told VCCircle that the initial borrowed principal was Rs 800 crore.

The HCARE-2 portfolio with ATS comprised projects with over 7,500 units having a total sales value of approximately Rs 8,000 crore, the statement said. 

Advertisement

"This exit to HDFC Capital [real estate fund] is a testament to our 35-year legacy as a fully vertically integrated developer and underscores our focus on developing homes that are designed for the end user," said Getamber Anand, chairman, ATS Group. 

Recently, the developer also prepaid Rs 190 crore to the government-backed SWAMIH Investment Fund I. 

ATS HomeKraft, which is the affordable housing arm of ATS Group, recently marked its entry in the Dwarka Expressway corridor in Gurugram and is preparing a new launch in 2026 backed by funding of Rs 250 crore (around $28 million) from H-CARE 3. 

Advertisement

It has presence across North Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Sohna, Vrindavan and Ghaziabad, among other cities. 

ATS Group has completed over 25 residential projects spanning 60 million sqft and has 24 ongoing projects covering 30 million sqft. 

In 2017, it had formed HomeKraft Infra Private Limited in partnership with the investment-manager HDFC Capital to develop mid-income housing across Delhi-NCR. 

Advertisement

HDFC Capital, the real estate private equity arm of the HDFC Group, manages a $4.5 billion platform focused on affordable and mid-income housing. 

ATS HomeKraftHDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 2HCARE-2HDFC Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Infrastructure

VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

Infrastructure

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

Premium
Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon

Premium
CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Infrastructure

CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Sarvam Properties secures funding from PharmEasy, All Home founders

Infrastructure

Sarvam Properties secures funding from PharmEasy, All Home founders

SEBI mulls proposal to expand pool of investments for REITs and InvITs

Infrastructure

SEBI mulls proposal to expand pool of investments for REITs and InvITs

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW