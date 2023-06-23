Atomberg backer Steadview eyes stake in Indian jewellery retailer

Premium
Global hedge fund Steadview Capital Management Llc has joined the race to buy a significant minority stake in Ratan Tata-backed Indian jeweller BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for $100 million, three people aware of the matter said. India-focused Steadview is competing with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd, which ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.