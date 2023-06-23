facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Atomberg backer Steadview eyes stake in Indian jewellery retailer

Atomberg backer Steadview eyes stake in Indian jewellery retailer

By Sneha Shah

  • 23 Jun 2023
Premium
Atomberg backer Steadview eyes stake in Indian jewellery retailer
Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and CEO of BlueStone | Credit: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt Ltd

Global hedge fund Steadview Capital Management Llc has joined the race to buy a significant minority stake in Ratan Tata-backed Indian jeweller BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for $100 million, three people aware of the matter said. India-focused Steadview is competing with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd, which ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Infrastructure

Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Premium
TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Consumer

TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Infrastructure

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Consumer

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

Advertisement