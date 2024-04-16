Athera Venture, Alkemi, Sunicon lead early-stage rounds in four platforms

ClickPost founders Naman Vijay and Prashant Gupta

Logistics tech startup ClickPost, emergency healthcare services provider Medulance, equity research platform PineGap and healthcare startup Varco Leg Care secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

ClickPost has raised $6 million (Rs 50.1 crore) in a Series A funding round, co-led by Inflexor and Athera Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Riverwalk Holdings and its existing investor Rebright Partners.

The funding will be used for launching new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven modules, expansion across geographies and hiring talent.

ClickPost is a multi-carrier integration and post-purchase experience platform that helps online retailers use data to improve their shipping experience. The startup was launched in 2017 by Naman Vijay and Prashant Gupta and has a team of around 100 staff.

The platform claims to have helped fashion retailers convert more than 35% of their returns to exchanges and has helped others improve shipping NPS by up to 40%.

In terms of client portfolio, the startup works with consumer brands such as Nykaa, Puma, Pepe Jeans, Acer and Supertails, among others.

Medulance has secured $3 million in a Series A funding round, led by Alkemi Growth Capital. The round also saw participation from Dexter Capital along with angel investors Aman Gupta (boAt) and Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals).

According to its statement, this is the startup’s maiden funding round after operating as a profitable bootstrapped company for six years.

Founded in 2017, Medulance provides emergency healthcare solutions to corporate and public healthcare needs such as stationed ambulances to 5G smart medical clinics. It has a fleet of 10,000 ambulances and 1,000 health experts.

In the next 15-18 months, the startup plans to expand to over 1,000 cities in the country. The company also aims to establish public-private partnerships to extend its services to an additional 3-4 states in the coming years.

The startup will use the funding to further develop emergency management technology and train paramedic forces through the Medulance Healthcare Academy.

PineGap has raised $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) in a seed funding round, co-led by US-based investors SVQuad and Inventus Capital. The round also saw participation from DeVC and angel investors like Mohit Aron (Cohesity/Nutanix), Vetri Vellore (Ally.io) and Mohan Kumar (Avataar Ventures), alongside undisclosed Wall Street executives.

The raised capital will be used to expedite product development and build the engineering team in Bengaluru and the US, according to the company’s statement.

Founded by IIT-BHU graduates Deepak Sharma and Ankit Varmani, PineGap is an AI-based research platform focussed on Wall Street. The platform uses generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to generate insights for all US-listed companies to help analysts interpret data and derive insights from public company filings.

"This investment will accelerate our product development efforts and allow us to build an engineering team both in Bangalore and the US," said Deepak Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer, PineGap.

Varco Leg Care has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.5 crore) in a seed funding round from early-stage venture capital firm Sunicon Ventures.

According to the company’s statement, the startup has managed to double its valuation by way of this funding round.

In November 2023, the startup raised $240,369 (Rs 2 crore) in a bridge funding round, led by former Hindustan Coca-Cola CEO Neeraj Garg.

The round saw participation from its existing investors along with new investors like senior executives from Coca-Cola, Emporia UAE and undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The New Delhi-based startup will be utilising the seed capital for the improvement of its offline touchpoints, research and development (R&D) initiatives and marketing efforts.

Additionally, the company would be allocating significant funds and resources to expand its existing IP portfolio as well as publish its in-house conducted clinical studies’ findings in various reputable medical journals.

