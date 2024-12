Asha Ventures sets timeline for final close of $100 mn debut fund

Premium Amit Mehta, managing partner, Asha Ventures

Impact-focused fund Asha Ventures, which is currently raising capital for its debut fund, has set a timeline for the final close of the investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The firm is targeting a corpus of about $100 million (Over Rs 840 crore) for Asha Ventures Fund-1 and had marked the ......