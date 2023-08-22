Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

By TEAM VCC

  • 22 Aug 2023
Premium
Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment
Credit: 123RF.com

Indian private equity firm Ascent Capital, a growth equity provider that has been more active in striking mid-stage venture capital-style transactions in the recent past, has harvested more money from a nearly decade-long portfolio company.  The Bengaluru-based PE firm, which bought a large stake in a decade-old company floated by former Biocon executives ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Finance

Ascent Capital harvests money from nearly decade-old PE investment

Premium
Tata Opportunities takes steep haircut from decade-old bet

Finance

Tata Opportunities takes steep haircut from decade-old bet

Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

TMT

Wootz.work, Boxs raise early-stage funding

Premium
Grapevine: Global investors eye Mahindra InvIT; Bodhi Tree ups Viacom18 stake

General

Grapevine: Global investors eye Mahindra InvIT; Bodhi Tree ups Viacom18 stake

Swiggy, Byju's backer Prosus splits food, edtech investment teams

People

Swiggy, Byju's backer Prosus splits food, edtech investment teams

Goldman Sachs weighs selling part of wealth business in broad strategy revamp

Finance

Goldman Sachs weighs selling part of wealth business in broad strategy revamp

Advertisement