ArthaShakti Capital floats maiden fund, to target pre-IPO, SME investments

Mumbai-based alternative investment firm ArthaShakti Capital has launched its maiden vehicle, ArthaShakti Capital Fund – 1 (ACF 1), to invest in pre-IPO SME companies, private equity opportunities, and stressed assets through structured AIF funding. The fund targets high net worth individuals, ultra-HNIs, family offices, NRIs, institutions, and treasury teams, particularly those ......