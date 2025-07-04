Artha Global Opportunities Fund makes maiden India credit bet

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Artha Global Opportunities Fund, led by former SBI Mutual Fund executive Sachin Sawrikar, has made its first private credit investment in India. The fund, domiciled in GIFT City, Ahmedabad, has deployed in a Hyderabad-based real estate project. This marks the first investment from Artha’s Rs 5,000-crore ($585-million) private credit fund, which ......