Ares Asia scripting over $250 mn India exit with bumper returns

Pro
Private equity-style alternative investment firm Ares Asia, formerly known as Ares SSG, is on the way to scoring multi-bagger returns from a pandemic-period India bet when the stock market had tanked. The special situations investor, which began life after US-based Ares Management acquired SSG Capital four years ago and rebranded it, ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.