Are Ankur Capital, angel investors making any money as MyCaptain finds a buyer?

Premium
Imarticus Learning Pvt Ltd, a professional education and upskilling company backed by education-focused venture capital investor CBA Capital, is acquiring MyCaptain in a deal that gives the edtech startup’s investors an exit window. This is at least the fourth acquisition by Mumbai-based Imarticus and comes as it prepares for an initial ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.