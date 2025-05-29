Are Ankur Capital, angel investors making any money as MyCaptain finds a buyer?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Are Ankur Capital, angel investors making any money as MyCaptain finds a buyer?

Are Ankur Capital, angel investors making any money as MyCaptain finds a buyer?

By Malvika Maloo

  • 29 May 2025
Premium
Are Ankur Capital, angel investors making any money as MyCaptain finds a buyer?
Nikhil Barshikar, founder and managing director, Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning Pvt Ltd, a professional education and upskilling company backed by education-focused venture capital investor CBA Capital, is acquiring MyCaptain in a deal that gives the edtech startup’s investors an exit window.  This is at least the fourth acquisition by Mumbai-based Imarticus and comes as it prepares for an initial ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
EQT in benchmark-busting exit move in India as it courts LPs for Asia fund

TMT

EQT in benchmark-busting exit move in India as it courts LPs for Asia fund

GROWiT, Orbitt Space, ILIOS 72, TOVA raise early-stage funding

TMT

GROWiT, Orbitt Space, ILIOS 72, TOVA raise early-stage funding

Premium
IPO-bound Infra.Market raises fresh capital after mopping up over $120 mn

TMT

IPO-bound Infra.Market raises fresh capital after mopping up over $120 mn

Slikk, Frinks AI, others get funding; Expert DOJO launches India startup cohort

TMT

Slikk, Frinks AI, others get funding; Expert DOJO launches India startup cohort

Logistics SaaS startup Fleetx gets Series C funding from IndiaMART, BEENEXT

TMT

Logistics SaaS startup Fleetx gets Series C funding from IndiaMART, BEENEXT

Alt Carbon, PierSight, Shuru App, others get early-stage funding

TMT

Alt Carbon, PierSight, Shuru App, others get early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW