facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Aramco boosts venture unit, more than doubles VC funding

Aramco boosts venture unit, more than doubles VC funding

By Reuters

  • 17 Jan 2024
Aramco boosts venture unit, more than doubles VC funding
Credit: Reuters

9Saudi Aramco 2223.SE said on Wednesday it has boosted its Aramco Ventures unit by $4 billion, more than doubling the oil giant's overall venture capital funding.

The additional funding, $4 billion over four years, boosts Aramco Ventures' capital to $7 billion. Aramco also has a $500 million venture capital fund Wa'ed Ventures, which invests in Saudi start-ups.

Aramco Ventures managed three funds before the capital increase: the $500 million Digital/Industrial Fund, the $1 billion Prosperity7 Fund and the $1.5 billion Sustainability Fund.

Advertisement

"The decision reflects the growing significance of Aramco’s venture capital program in enabling the development of disruptive new technologies, creating diversification opportunities for Aramco, and paving the way for collaborations with innovative start-ups," Aramco said in its statement.

Such venture capital investments aim to progress Aramco's long-term strategy through focusing on "new energies, chemicals and transition materials, diversified industrial businesses, and digital technologies," it added.

Advertisement
AramcoAramco VenturesMEA

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Aramco boosts venture unit, more than doubles VC funding

General

Aramco boosts venture unit, more than doubles VC funding

Premium
LP commitments to India PE, VC & private credit funds cross $100 bn mark

General

LP commitments to India PE, VC & private credit funds cross $100 bn mark

Premium
Grapevine: KKR may buy into BookMyShow; Medikabazaar seeks PE funding

General

Grapevine: KKR may buy into BookMyShow; Medikabazaar seeks PE funding

Premium
Mauritian investor Adenia gets returning LP for latest Africa-focussed vehicle

General

Mauritian investor Adenia gets returning LP for latest Africa-focussed vehicle

Premium
Grapevine: Former Mahindra Partners chief rolls out new venture; Niva Bupa plans IPO

General

Grapevine: Former Mahindra Partners chief rolls out new venture; Niva Bupa plans IPO

SEBI proposes relaxed rules for illiquid PE, VC investments

General

SEBI proposes relaxed rules for illiquid PE, VC investments

Advertisement