Apis Partners scripting nearly $300 mn showcase India exit

Premium Matteo Stefanel (left) and Udayan Goyal, managing partners, Apis

Private equity firm Apis Partners, which is raising its third fund that could push its total assets under management to around $1.4 billion, has hit the sell button on what is its showcase India portfolio company. The UK-based PE firm, which had been focusing on the financial services and fintech domains in Asia and Africa ......