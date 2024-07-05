Apis Partners gets another LP for $500-mn private equity fund

Premium Matteo Stefanel (left) and Udayan Goyal, managing partners, Apis

Apis Partners, a UK-based private equity firm that backs growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, has brought on board another European limited partner (LP) for its Asia- and Africa-focused third investment vehicle that seeks to raise $500 million. The PE firm, led by co-founders and managing partners Udayan Goyal ......