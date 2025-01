Apax Partners names new India head, to speed up dealmaking

Premium Harjot Dhaliwal, Partner and Head of India, Apax Partners

Private equity firm Apax Partners has named a new head for its India operations, as it looks to accelerate investments in the country where it has made only two investments in the last two years but has clocked at least three exits. The UK-based PE firm said Wednesday Anurag Sud, who ......