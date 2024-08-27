APAC-focused ADM Capital sees India investments slowing due to macro risks

Premium Sabita Prakash, managing director, ADM Capital

Hong Kong-based credit investor ADM Capital, which focusses on countries in the Asia-Pacific region, expects increased macroeconomic risks to impact the pace of its investments in India, even as it is expected to grow overall, a top executive told VCCircle. ADM Capital, formerly Asia Debt Management, has a private credit AUM (assets ......