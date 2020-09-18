Anu Tiwari rejoins Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as partner

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said Anu Tiwari has rejoined as a partner in its financial regulatory practice after working with AZB & Partners for four years.

Tiwari had joined erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co in June 2007 after completing his graduation from the National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata. He was with the firm till May 2016.

He will continue to be based out of Mumbai, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said in a statement.

Tiwari has represented many Indian and multinational clients in sectors such as fintech, banking, asset management, speciality finance and technology on transactional, enforcement and regulatory matters. His transactional practice focus is on public and private mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, commercial agreements and activism matters.

Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said Tiwari will add value to the firm’s corporate and regulatory practice, and also strengthen its fintech sector offerings.

The law firm advises a large and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, startups and governmental and regulatory bodies.