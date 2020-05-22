Antivirus software maker Quick Heal invests in Singapore-based startup

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, a cybersecurity and data protection solutions provider, has invested Rs 2 crore ($263,222 at current exchange rates) in Ray Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based startup specializing in next-generation networking and wireless technology.

The Pune-based company made this investment as part of its efforts to support startups dealing with disruptive technologies.

“The team at Ray is building futuristic solutions keeping IoT and cloud computing technologies in mind which makes them an ideal partner,” Kailash Katkar, MD at Quick Heal, said.

Launched in 2019, Ray’s flagship product RayOS powers network and IoT devices and enables a multitude of innovative use cases for its global customer base through an extensible, cloud-native OS with a SAAS based app store experience.

Hemal Patel, the founder at Ray, said the funding is going to help the firm accelerate its product innovations and increase its reach in multiple geographies.

Quick Heal, launched in 1995, helps in simplifying security by delivering the best in class protection against advanced cyber-attacks. Its portfolio includes solutions under the widely recognized brand names ‘Quick Heal’ and ‘Seqrite’ across various operating systems and devices.

The company, which recently invested Rs 2.2 crore in Israel based L7 Defense, went public in 2016.

