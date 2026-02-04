Anthropic's AI plug-ins shake India's staffing-intensive IT sector; stocks dive 6%
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Anthropic's AI plug-ins shake India's staffing-intensive IT sector; stocks dive 6%

Anthropic's AI plug-ins shake India's staffing-intensive IT sector; stocks dive 6%

By Reuters

  • 04 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
Anthropic's AI plug-ins shake India's staffing-intensive IT sector; stocks dive 6%
Anthropic logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Shares of Indian IT exporters slumped 6.3% on Wednesday, tracking losses in global software stocks, after Anthropic launched new tools that heightened concerns over AI-driven disruption in the data and professional services industry.

U.S.-based Anthropic on Friday launched plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent to automate tasks across legal, sales, marketing and data analysis, triggering a selloff in U.S. and European data analytics and software stocks and deepening concerns in India’s $283 billion IT sector, whose labour-intensive model relies on deploying large workforces for client projects.

The Indian IT sub‑index was on track for its worst day since March 2020, with all 10 constituents in the red. Infosys led declines with a 7.3% drop.

Advertisement

Other heavyweights TCS and Wipro fell 5.8% and 3.9% respectively, while HCLTech was down 5.1%.

"As Indian enterprises integrate Claude for critical coding workflows, dependency on large vendor teams may decline, squeezing billable hours and margins," said Systematix Group analyst Ambrish Shah.

Anthropic’s advanced AI systems also threaten entry‑level talent pool at Indian IT firms by replacing routine development and testing tasks, he added. 
 

Advertisement
IT exportersmarketssoftwareAnthropic

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI proposes sweeping relaxations to ‘fit and proper' norms for AIFs, other intermediaries

Markets

SEBI proposes sweeping relaxations to ‘fit and proper' norms for AIFs, other intermediaries

US-India trade breakthrough flips the script on rupee fortune indicators

Markets

US-India trade breakthrough flips the script on rupee fortune indicators

Budget 2026: Govt increases transaction taxes on derivatives trading

Markets

Budget 2026: Govt increases transaction taxes on derivatives trading

National Stock Exchange gets regulatory approval for IPO

Markets

National Stock Exchange gets regulatory approval for IPO

Rupee slips to record low, logs worst monthly fall in over three years

Markets

Rupee slips to record low, logs worst monthly fall in over three years

Sensex, Nifty log biggest monthly loss in 11 ahead of annual budget

Markets

Sensex, Nifty log biggest monthly loss in 11 ahead of annual budget

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW