Anicut on course to dream returns as Milky Mist chasing rich valuation

Pro T. Sathishkumar, founder, Milky Mist

Chennai-based debt and equity investor Anicut Capital has generated spectacular returns on its investment in Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd through a partial exit and is likely sitting on an even higher upside on its remaining stake as the company prepares to go public targeting a valuation typically reserved for ......