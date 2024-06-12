Ananta Capital-Backed Bella Vita’s founder plans next fund for venture studio

Premium Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, IDAM Natural Wellness

Aakash Anand, a serial entrepreneur who is also the founder of IDAM Natural Wellness Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Ananta Capital-backed personal care brand Bella Vita Organic, is preparing to launch the second fund of his venture studio--Wolfpack Labs. Unlike the Rs 50-crore ($6 million) first fund, where he invested ......