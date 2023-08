Amethis may pocket bigger cheque from returning LP for third Africa PE fund

Premium Amethis managing partners Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Pan-African private equity firm Amethis is set to receive a larger contribution from a returning limited partner (LP) for its third fund, VCCircle has gathered. Amethis, one of the most active PE investors in Africa for the second year running in 2022 with half a dozen new transactions and exits, has ......