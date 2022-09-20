Alyf raises seed funding from 9Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

Holiday home fractional ownership platform Alyf has raised $1.5 million (Rs 11.25 crore) in seed round led by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

Startup founders including Saurabh Garg, Amit Agarwal, Akhil Gupta of NoBroker.com, Kunal Shah of Cred, Arjun Vaidya of Dr. Vaidya’s, Dr. Ritesh Malik of Innov8, Pravin Agarwal of Better Place, Mitesh Shah of Credence family office and industry veterans like Juggy Marwaha, Vivek Chandy, Pradeep Lala, Viren Miskita, Apurva Salarpuria also participated in the round.

The startup was founded in June 2022 by former business head of NoBroker Saurabh Vohara along with Karan Chandiok. The platform is intended to allow the aspirational middle class to invest in holiday homes. The concept is similar to holiday homes fractional ownership startups like Pacasso in US and Kocomo in Mexico.

Alyf said it plans to use the funds for its business expansion, brand marketing and technology enhancement.

“We want to empower everyone to own their holiday homes. Through our innovatively designed business model, we have tried solving the problems associated with owning a holiday home,” said Saurabh Vohara, founder and chief executive officer of Alyf, in a statement.

“Including the ticket size, you can now legally own a holiday home starting at Rs 25 lakhs in the best holiday destinations,” he added.

Currently, Alyf has a mandate of 10+ properties across Lonavala, Goa, and Alibaug. It is targeting sales of Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months.

