altM, two others raise early-stage funding

Yugal Raj Jain and Apoorv Garg, co-founders, altM

Climatetech startup altM, jewellery maker Trityaa and wealthtech firm Aaritya Tech have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

altM has raised $3.5 million (Rs 29.1 crore) in a seed funding round led by Omnivore.

Advertisement

The round also saw participation from Theia Ventures, Thai Wah Ventures, Sanjiv Rangrass, Neha Mudaliar, Maninder Gulati from Oyo, Mirik Gogri from Spectrum Impact and Paula Mariwala from Aureolis Ventures.

Founded in 2022 by Apoorv Garg and Yugal Raj Jain, altM is a biotech startup that aims to develop and manufacture scalable biomaterials to help large industries reduce carbon footprints across their supply chains.

Meanwhile, altM is Omnivore’s first investment from its third fund Omnivore Agritech & Climate Sustainability Fund, which recently marked its first close at $150 million.

Advertisement

This is also the firm’s fourth investment under its OmniX Bio initiative, which was set up in 2021.

Aaritya Tech has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from early-stage firms Accel and Elevation Capital.

Advertisement

Founded by the former chief technology officer of Swiggy, Dale Vaz, Aaritya Tech will be operating in the wealthtech space which has been growing with sizeable incumbents like Zerodha, Upstox, Groww.

Vaz, who joined the food and grocery delivery aggregator in 2018 as head of engineering and data science was promoted to CTO in 2020.

Tritiyaa

Advertisement

Hyderabad-based Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery has secured an undisclosed amount in a funding round from actress Parineeti Chopra.

The investment coincides with the opening of the jewellery maker’s first store in Hyderabad. It plans to expand its presence across India in cities like Bombay, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam.

Founded by Kanthi Dutt, Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery is an end-to-end jewellery brand.

Advertisement

This is the second investment by Chopra in a span of two months.

In July, Chopra participated in direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care startup Clensta’s Rs 75 crore pre-Series B funding round.

The funding was co-led by TradeCred and the Royal Family from UAE along with participation from other investors like Ex-Im Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture and O2 VC Fund.

Share article on Leave Your Comments