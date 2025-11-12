Allianz's $500-mn infra credit fund with India mandate ropes in key LP
By Aman Malik

  • 12 Nov 2025
Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A newly minted infrastructure credit fund set up by global investment management firm Allianz Global Investors (AGI) is set to bring on board a new marquee limited partner (LP), as it looks to back businesses across Asia Pacific including India, VCCircle has gathered.   The Allianz Asia Pacific Infrastructure Credit Fund, ......

