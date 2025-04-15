AllianceBernstein’s alternatives arm CarVal exiting two Indian assets
AllianceBernstein’s alternatives arm CarVal exiting two Indian assets

By Prithvi Durai

  • 15 Apr 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

AB CarVal, a global alternative investment manager with assets under management of $20 billion that was spun out of commodities giant Cargill in 2019 and became part of AllianceBernstein’s Private Alternatives business three years ago, is signing out of two portfolio assets in India, VCCircle has gathered.  The investment firm, which ......

