Alkemi hits first close of second VC fund, taps another institutional LP

Premium Alka Goel, founder and managing partner, Alkemi Growth Capital

Alkemi Growth Capital, a healthcare-focused venture capital fund that is on the road to raise capital for its second vehicle, has marked the first close of the fund and has also tapped another institutional limited partner, VCCircle has learnt. The New Delhi-based VC firm, which counts diagnostics-focused healthtech startup Redcliffe Lifetech ......