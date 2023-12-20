Alibaba-backed eWTP Arabia Capital gets new LP for $1 bn fund

Premium Jerry Li, founder and managing director, eWTP Arabia Capital

Beijing and Riyadh-based eWTP Arabia Capital, which is in the process of raising its latest tech innovation vehicle, is set to secure a limited partner commitment from an Asian multilateral institution, VCCircle has learnt. The Alibaba-backed growth stage private equity fund, aiming to raise $1 billion for the fund, is likely ......