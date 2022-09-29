AI startup unScript.ai raises $1.2 mn led by Exfinity, Venture Partners

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based unSCRIPT.ai, a platform for creating personalized synthetic videos in real-time, has raised over $1.25 million (around Rs 10 crore) in a latest funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners, with participation from Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), the Mankind Pharma promoter’s family office, Endurance Capital (Angellist) and other key angel investors, the company said in a statement.

"The funds will be used to expand the firm's tech and business capabilities and build innovative, seamless product integrations for different use cases," it added.

Founded by Ritwika Chowdhury and Apurv Jain in November 2021, unSCRIPT.ai, previously raised funding from Entrepreneur First in March this year.

The Bengaluru-based early-stage deep startup is redefining video messages by combining AI with the face and voice of social influencers. It aims to help brands engage customers at critical points in their buying journey by creating personalized synthetic videos at scale. The firm claims its initial offering helps brands increase conversions by 3x and get an ROI of 10x.

Ritwika Chowdhury, Founder and CEO unSCRIPT.ai, said, "It is no secret that video content dominates our interactions with brands all over the internet. But creating high-quality videos with influencers and celebrities is costly and time-consuming. With unSCRIPT.ai, brands no longer need to keep on producing videos. Instead, they can re-purpose previously shot videos using the power of AI to launch new campaigns and products or send personalized video messages and recommendations to every consumer."

With the funds raised, we look forward to expanding our offerings to brands, helping them deliver content in the most engaging format at every point of the buying journey from landing page click to abandoned cart," she added.

Nihar Ranjan, General Partner of Exfinity Venture Partners, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Ritwika and Apurv in their journey of building a sector-defining customizable video marketing technology that leverages influencers for brands and e-commerce companies. With the rapidly growing global consumer base and increasing demands for personalization in user experience, we are excited for the journey ahead for unSCRIPT.ai.”

Exfinity is an early-stage fund which invests in B2B startups across deeptech and SaaS segment. Its major bets include Pixis, Log 9, MoEngage, Kinara, Locus, Skit, Ati Motors, Mad Street Den and CloudSek among others.

