Air India's turnaround could take up to a decade, owner Tata Sons says
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Air India's turnaround could take up to a decade, owner Tata Sons says

By Reuters

  • 28 Jul 2026
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Air India's turnaround could take up to a decade, owner Tata Sons says
FILE PHOTO: Air India logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Tata Sons said Air India's turnaround could take upto a decade, extending the timeline for the carrier's turnaround, chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in the company's annual report late on Monday.

The comment comes as the country's second largest airline grapples with air space closures, higher fuel costs from the conflict in West Asia, and the fallout from a deadly plane crash last year. 

The airline's turnaround will take time due to persistent supply-chain disruptions in key components, the need to overhaul legacy systems, culture, fleet, and efforts to build a larger technical and airline workforce, Chandrasekaran said.

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The revised timeline marks a departure from Vihaan.AI, the five-year plan unveiled in September 2022 by then chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson. 

Wilson is set to step down as Air India's CEO on September 30 after serving his notice period. The company is yet to announce a successor. 

Air India reported a wider net loss of Rs 222.38 billion ($2.32 billion) for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with Rs 108.59 billion a year earlier.

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India's airline industry has rebounded strongly since the pandemic but profitability remains under pressure from high costs, supply-chain constraints and fierce price competition. 
 

Tata SonsAir IndiaN Chandrasekaranannual reportfuel costsWest Asiaplane crash

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