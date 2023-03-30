facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Agritech startups catch investors’ fancy with one segment gaining the most

Agritech startups catch investors’ fancy with one segment gaining the most

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 30 Mar 2023
Premium
Agritech startups catch investors’ fancy with one segment gaining the most
Credit: 123RF.com

Impact-oriented investors are pouring more money into agritech startups in India than they were just two-three years ago, with one segment in particular getting the most attention.  However, growth in the number of agritech companies that are getting funded hasn’t matched the pace at which the total amount of investments has ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank-backed Unacademy to lay off 12% of staff

TMT

SoftBank-backed Unacademy to lay off 12% of staff

Premium
VC-backed pet-care brand Wiggles acquires peer to boost offerings

Consumer

VC-backed pet-care brand Wiggles acquires peer to boost offerings

Premium
Quadria onboards new LP for third healthcare fund

General

Quadria onboards new LP for third healthcare fund

Premium
Carlyle makes a partial exit from IPO-bound Indegene

TMT

Carlyle makes a partial exit from IPO-bound Indegene

Grapevine: PhonePe shelves plan to buy ZestMoney; Viatris' API biz for sale

General

Grapevine: PhonePe shelves plan to buy ZestMoney; Viatris' API biz for sale

IndInfravit backer Omers names new Asia-Pacific head

Finance

IndInfravit backer Omers names new Asia-Pacific head

Advertisement