A glance at investment thesis of new micro-VC floated by former Venture Catalysts CEO

Premium Abhimanyu Bisht

A former chief executive of startup incubator and early-stage venture capital firm Venture Catalysts has joined hands with a Mumbai-based angel investor to float a new micro-VC fund, hoping to fill what they believe is a white space that many investors ignore. Abhimanyu Bisht, who was CEO at Venture Catalysts for ......