facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • After backing Course5, Nuvama bets on architectural hardware firm

After backing Course5, Nuvama bets on architectural hardware firm

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 06 Jun 2023
Premium
After backing Course5, Nuvama bets on architectural hardware firm
Credit: 123RF.com

Nuvama Private Equity, the alternative investment arm of Nuvama Asset Management, has invested in an architectural hardware company that was previously backed by another PE firm.  The development marks the second transaction that has been made public on Tuesday where Mumbai-based Nuvama has invested in a company from its late stage ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
PAG seeks to pick up minority stake in injectables firm

Healthcare

PAG seeks to pick up minority stake in injectables firm

Premium
Piper Serica hits fundraising milestone for angel fund

Finance

Piper Serica hits fundraising milestone for angel fund

Sequoia India, SE Asia team rebrands to Peak XV with $2.5 bn dry powder

Finance

Sequoia India, SE Asia team rebrands to Peak XV with $2.5 bn dry powder

Premium
InvAscent invests in bootstrapped healthcare firm from third fund

Healthcare

InvAscent invests in bootstrapped healthcare firm from third fund

Premium
Exclusive: PE funds in race for Indian-origin founders' US-based IT firm

TMT

Exclusive: PE funds in race for Indian-origin founders' US-based IT firm

Premium
After backing Course5, Nuvama bets on architectural hardware firm

Consumer

After backing Course5, Nuvama bets on architectural hardware firm

Advertisement