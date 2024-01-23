facebook-page-view
African infra investor AIIM to top up bet on two solar projects

By Dilasha Seth

  • 23 Jan 2024
Credit: Pixabay

African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), an infrastructure-focused private equity firm, is likely to top up its commitment to two South African renewable energy companies, VCCircle has learnt.    AIIM, the most active infrastructure asset manager in Africa, is likely to pick an additional stake in two solar projects from its $1.15 ......

