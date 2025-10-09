Africa-focussed VC The Catalyst Fund bags US LP for climate-tech fund

Premium

Africa-focussed The Catalyst Fund, which backs early-stage startups, is set to get on board a US investor for its first climate adaptation-targeted venture outing. Founded in 2015 by Maelis Carraro as a global accelerator managed by BFA Global, The Catalyst Fund has so far targeted early-stage fintech startups dedicated to improving ......