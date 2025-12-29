Africa-focused PE firm DPI exits an eight-year-old bet
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Africa-focused PE firm DPI exits an eight-year-old bet

Africa-focused PE firm DPI exits an eight-year-old bet

By Malvika Maloo

  • 29 Dec 2025
Premium
Africa-focused PE firm DPI exits an eight-year-old bet
Babacar Ka, Partner at DPI

Development Partners International (DPI), an Africa-focused private equity firm that manages assets and co-investments worth over $3 billion across three funds, has exited a company that it backed eight years ago. The London-headquartered PE firm, which is currently in the process of raising the largest PE fund for the continent in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals

Finance

Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals

Premium
Dugar Finance prepares for pre-Series A funding, to bring equity investor on board

Finance

Dugar Finance prepares for pre-Series A funding, to bring equity investor on board

Premium
Shriram Finance's Umesh Revankar on MUFG investment, growth targets, and more

Finance

Shriram Finance's Umesh Revankar on MUFG investment, growth targets, and more

Pro
Flashback 2025: New PE record, large VC vehicles buoy fundraising momentum

Finance

Flashback 2025: New PE record, large VC vehicles buoy fundraising momentum

Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund

Finance

Anicut Capital closes $142 mn private credit fund

Premium
Arise Ventures founder Ankita Vashistha on third fund, AI focus and more

Finance

Arise Ventures founder Ankita Vashistha on third fund, AI focus and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW