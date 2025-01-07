Africa-focused DPI eyes $4 bn AUM with new PE fund, taps returning LP

Premium
Development Partners International, an Africa-focused private equity firm that manages assets and co-investments worth over $3 billion across three investment vehicles, is raising the largest PE fund in the continent in its fourth outing and will likely get on board a returning limited partner. The London-headquartered PE firm, which is currently deploying from ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.