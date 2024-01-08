Affirma Capital tops up commitment to African power company

Premium Ronald Tamale, founding partner and head of sub-Saharan Africa, Affirma Capital

Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has topped up its commitment to an existing portfolio company, deploying additional capital in an African power generation, transmission and distribution firm after nearly a decade. Affirma, which manages over $3.0 billion in assets and was established in 2019 through the spin-off of Standard ......