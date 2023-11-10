Affirma Capital charts over $300 mn exit from India tech investment

Pro
Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has set the ball rolling to make a partial exit with high returns from an India portfolio company that has revived its plan to go public after a two-year gap. Singapore-based Affirma, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its PE business, plans to sell about a fourth of its ......
