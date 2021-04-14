Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Affirma Capital uses buyback to wriggle out of 14-year bet made by previous avatar
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Affirma Capital has finally managed to exit a bet made by its previous avatar Standard Chartered Private Equity around 14 years...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS