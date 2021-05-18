Affable, Pickright and Spark Studio raise funding

Singapore-based marketing-tech startup Affable.ai has raised $2 million (Rs 14.6 crore) from existing investors Prime Venture Partners, Decacorn Capital and SGInnovate.

With this round, Affable has raised $2.8 million from the three investors, Entrepreneur First and strategic angel investors. The startup was founded in 2017 as part of an Entrepreneur First cohort and currently has 20 employees working remotely across different geographies.

With the fresh funding, Affable plans to expand into international markets such as the US, the company said in a statement.

Affable’s AI-driven self-service SaaS platform helps brands and agencies run influencer marketing campaigns. It is used by over 45 top brands and agencies including Huawei, Wipro, Pomelo, Fresh, Omnicom, Dentsu, and We Communications.

Pickright Technologies

Early-stage venture investor Mumbai Angels Network, along with JITO Angel Network and other angel investors, has invested $200,000 (Rs 1.46 crore) in wealth-tech platform Pickright Technologies.

Pickright is an AI-enabled app for planning and managing finances and diversifying investments for millennials.

Founded by Archana Elapavuluri and Namandeep Bhatia, Pickright is currently clocking 30,000 users on the platform, doubling month-on-month and working with partners such as discount brokers to further scale up.

Spark Studio

Extracurricular edtech startup Spark Studio has raised its first round of investment from early-stage venture capital firm Better Capital.

The startup will invest in building a strong team to develop its platform, the company said in a statement.

Spark Studio was co-founded in October 2020 by Anushree Goenka, ex-assistant vice-president (AVP), business strategy at Swiggy, and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus.

Along with co-founders Kaustubh Khade, ex-AVP, product, Byju’s, and IIT Delhi alumnus, and Namita Goel, ex-director of curriculum development, LEAD School, the founding team has over 15 years of experience in education and edtech.

Spark Studio has over 15 extracurricular courses in three categories -- music, communications, and visual arts -- which have takers across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the UK.