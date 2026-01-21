Aerem Solutions, Bolna, Ringg AI, Cumin Co, 3TENX, others raise fresh capital

Cumin founders Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi

Solar platform Aerem Solutions, voice AI startup Bolna, AI voice automation firm Ringg AI, deep-tech energy startup Enerzolve Smart Technologies, kitchenware brand Cumin Co., semiconductor startup Sensesemi Technologies, sports-tech firm StepOut, contract workforce platform Arthum, haircare brand 3TENX, and fintech infrastructure provider OneStack have raised fresh capital in recent funding rounds.

Solar platform Aerem Solutions has raised $15 million (around Rs 137 crore) in its pre-series B funding round led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund, the venture arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Existing investors British International Investment (BII), University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners, Blume Ventures, Avaana Capital, Riverwalk Holdings, and SE Ventures also participated in the funding mop-up.

Founded in 2021, Mumbai-based Aerem operates a full-stack platform for distributed solar, combining financing, equipment procurement, system design, and asset monitoring to support solar adoption among MSMEs, homeowners, and installation partners across India.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to deepen engagement with EPC and installer partners, expand its pan-India presence, and improve access to affordable distributed solar solutions.

Aerem aims to address structural barriers such as fragmented installer capacity and limited financing, which have slowed adoption despite strong economics and policy support.

Voice AI startup Bolna has raised $6.3 million (around Rs 58 crore) in a seed funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Y Combinator, Blume Ventures, and other investors.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its engineering and deployment teams, strengthen voice capabilities, and scale up enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Bolna focuses on building voice AI systems for sectors such as e-commerce, BFSI, logistics, and recruitment, where automated, local-language voice workflows are increasingly becoming part of core operations.

Bengaluru-based AI voice calling platform Ringg AI has raised $5.5 million (around Rs 50.4 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Arkam Ventures, with participation from Groww Founder Fund, Kunal Shah, White Venture Capital, and existing investor Capital2B.

Founded in 2023, the startup has built a no-code, multilingual voice AI platform that allows enterprises to design and run human-like voice agents across use cases such as customer support, sales, collections, logistics, and lead qualification.

Ringg AI claims that it currently handles around 1.5 million conversations each month, with nearly three-fourths of interactions completed end-to-end without human involvement, and serves more than 20 enterprise customers across India, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

The company said the capital will be used to expand engineering and go-to-market teams, speed up new product development, and grow its international footprint, including pilots in the GCC and North America.

A significant portion of the funding will also go toward building proprietary voice and language models and in-house GPU clusters, aimed at reducing deployment timelines, lowering costs, and removing dependence on third-party APIs.

Jungle Ventures and Kae Capital have co-led a $5.1 million (around Rs 47 crore) seed funding round in Bengaluru-based Enerzolve Smart Technologies, a deep-tech startup building semiconductor-powered solutions for smart grids, renewable energy, and battery storage systems.

The round also saw participation from several startup founders and angel investors.

Enerzolve focuses on developing embedded systems and power-electronics platforms designed for India’s evolving power infrastructure.

The company plans to use fresh capital to accelerate intellectual property development, expand engineering and product teams, and scale up pilot manufacturing for its smart grid and energy storage offerings.

Gurugram-based kitchenware startup Cumin Co. has raised $5 million (around Rs 46 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from existing investor Huddle Ventures and debt provider Alteria Capital.

The round also saw backing from a group of strategic angel investors, including founders of Mokobara, Tracxn, Zomato, Unacademy, Leap Finance and others.

Founded by Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi, Cumin Co. positions itself as a research-first brand focused on material science and product engineering for Indian cooking needs. Its product portfolio is built around Enviromax™, which it claims is its proprietary performance material.

It plans to use the capital to expand its R&D-led product range across cookware and kitchen essentials, strengthen supply-chain and innovation capabilities, and support the next phase of growth as the company looks to scale up premium adoption beyond metros into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Bengaluru-based fabless semiconductor startup Sensesemi Technologies has raised Rs 25 crore (around $2.7 million) in a seed funding round led by Piper Serica, with participation from LetsVenture Angel Fund, Sun Icon Ventures, MyAsiaVC, Whitepine Investments, Jain Oncor, and a group of angel investors.

The company said that it is developing integrated edge-AI chips that combine AI inferencing, wireless connectivity, and analogue signal processing on a single silicon platform, targeting use cases across industrial IoT, automotive systems, and medical devices.

The funds will be used to advance product development, expand the engineering team, and build partnerships with device makers and ODMs to support commercial deployment.

Sports-tech startup StepOut has raised $1.5 million (around Rs 14 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter, with participation from SucSEED Innovation Fund and Misfits Capital.

Rainmatter, which had led the company’s seed round in 2024, doubled down on its investment following StepOut’s expanding global footprint and institutional partnerships.

Founded by Jeet Karmakar and Sayak Ghosh, StepOut runs an AI-powered football intelligence platform used by more than 120 clubs, academies, and federations across 23 countries.

The fresh capital will be used to scale up its global football analytics platform, strengthen product and engineering capabilities, and expand adoption across youth, semi-professional, and professional football ecosystems worldwide.

Arthum, a contract workforce management startup, has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.09 million) in a seed funding round led by Caret Capital, with participation from Keynote Financial Services and JS Global.

Founded in 2023, the company operates an integrated digital platform designed to manage India’s contract-based workforce by bringing together enterprises, labour contractors, and workers on a single system covering attendance, payroll, payments, contracts, and statutory compliance.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen Arthum’s technology stack, expand into new industrial clusters, and deepen its financial services offerings for contractors and workers.

The platform also includes a neo-banking layer that uses verified workforce data to enable access to banking, insurance, credit, and investment products.

3TENX, a haircare brand founded by Aankith Aroraa and Megha Arora, has raised strategic funding from Wolfpack Labs. The investment amount was undisclosed.

The company said it has reached an annual run rate of Rs 50 crore within 18 months of launch, driven by demand for salon-grade haircare products positioned at accessible price points for Indian consumers.

The fresh capital will be used to expand 3TENX’s digital channels and strengthen its distribution network across India, with a focus on deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.

Financial services app OneStack has raised undisclosed capital in its ongoing funding round from new investors Samved VC and Silicon Road Ventures, with continued backing from existing investors 100 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Pentathlon Ventures.

The Mumbai-based fintech provides digital infrastructure for India’s cooperative banking sector and plans to use the proceeds to scale up its full-stack platform, including mobile banking applications, NPCI-integrated UPI and QR payments, SoundBox solutions, and core banking systems, as it expands its footprint among cooperative banks nationwide.

OneStack positions itself as a modular, regulator-aligned technology partner for cooperative institutions, many of which remain small and fragmented.

