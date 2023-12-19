ADV, NewQuest-backed U Gro snags capital from Dutch investor

Premium Shachindra Nath, founder and MD, U Gro Capital

Non-banking lender U Gro Capital, which counts private equity firms ADV Partners an TPG NewQuest among its investors, has raised fresh debt capital from a European development finance institution. The company raised about Rs 250 crore ($30 million) by issuing non-convertible debentures to Dutch investor FMO. The debentures have a tenor of four years ......