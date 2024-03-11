facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Advent International-backed Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit

Advent International-backed Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit

By Reuters

  • 11 Mar 2024
Advent International-backed Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit
Credit: 123RF.com

India's Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) said on Monday it will merge with its unit Aditya Birla Finance and turn into an operating non-banking financial company from a holding company.

On a proforma basis, total assets of the merged company as of Dec. 31 stood at 1.10 trillion rupees ($13.30 billion), and it expects an around 150 basis point increase in total capital adequacy ratio, it said in a statement.

After the merger, Aditya Birla Capital would be a unified entity with "greater financial strength and flexibility enabling direct access to capital," it said, adding that there would be no change in the shareholding structure and management.

Advertisement

ABCL's shares have gained 8.1% so far this year after rising 10.8% in 2023.

Advertisement
Aditya Birla Capital LtdAdvent InternationalPremjiInvest

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

BlackSoil NBFC raises $12 mn from rights issue to family offices

Finance

BlackSoil NBFC raises $12 mn from rights issue to family offices

Advent International-backed Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit

Finance

Advent International-backed Aditya Birla Capital to merge with financial unit

Africa-focused PE XSML Capital marks first close of fourth fund

Finance

Africa-focused PE XSML Capital marks first close of fourth fund

Premium
Satya MicroCapital taps returning investor to raise fresh capital

Finance

Satya MicroCapital taps returning investor to raise fresh capital

Premium
Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Finance

Navam Capital marks first close of maiden VC fund

Premium
MENA Digest: Salla gets $130 mn in pre-IPO funding; Arcapita raises $500-mn fund

Finance

MENA Digest: Salla gets $130 mn in pre-IPO funding; Arcapita raises $500-mn fund

Advertisement