facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market

ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market

By Dilasha Seth

  • 23 Apr 2024
Premium
ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market
(L-R): Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, MD & CEO, ADQ; Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO, ITHCA Group.

Gulf sovereign wealth investors – Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Oman Investment Authority – have jointly floated a tech-focussed venture capital investment vehicle to back high-growth startups in Oman and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.  The move comes amid heightened interest from VC players in the region’s startup ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Dhruva Space, Nabhdrishti Aerospace grab early-stage cheques

TMT

Dhruva Space, Nabhdrishti Aerospace grab early-stage cheques

Premium
ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market

TMT

ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market

Premium
Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition

TMT

Stakeboat-backed tech platform strikes first acquisition

Vodafone Idea gets bids worth $10.6 bn in country's largest ever follow-on public offering

TMT

Vodafone Idea gets bids worth $10.6 bn in country's largest ever follow-on public offering

Accacia, Runo, BluWheelz, Nikitek pocket early-stage cheques

TMT

Accacia, Runo, BluWheelz, Nikitek pocket early-stage cheques

Premium
How YourNest, Amit Patni Family Office-backed AI startup was valued as it finds strategic buyer

TMT

How YourNest, Amit Patni Family Office-backed AI startup was valued as it finds strategic buyer

Advertisement