ADQ, Oman Investment Authority float VC fund to make bets in buzzing MENA startup market

Premium (L-R): Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, MD & CEO, ADQ; Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO, ITHCA Group.

Gulf sovereign wealth investors – Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Oman Investment Authority – have jointly floated a tech-focussed venture capital investment vehicle to back high-growth startups in Oman and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The move comes amid heightened interest from VC players in the region’s startup ......