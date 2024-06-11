Admaius Capital in PE dealmaking spree with control transaction in South Africa

Premium Marlon Chigwende, managing partner, Admaius Capital Partners

Pan-African private equity investor Admaius Capital Partners has struck another deal in the region, making its seventh bet so far from its first fund and fourth one in a little more than a month. The Rwanda-based PE firm, which has offices also in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, and London, has acquired a majority stake ......