Admaius Capital in PE dealmaking spree with control transaction in South Africa

Premium
Pan-African private equity investor Admaius Capital Partners has struck another deal in the region, making its seventh bet so far from its first fund and fourth one in a little more than a month. The Rwanda-based PE firm, which has offices also in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, and London, has acquired a majority stake ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.