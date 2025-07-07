Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC marks first close of maiden performing credit fund

Premium A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and chief executive, ABSL AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, (ABSL AMC), a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Canadian financial services firm Sun Life Group, has marked the first close of its maiden performing private credit fund, it said on Monday. The fund–ABSL Structured Opportunities Fund II–was launched with a target ......