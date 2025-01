Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC floats second private credit fund, targets first close by March

Premium A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and chief executive, ABSL AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, which floated its maiden performing private credit fund in August last year, has floated a structured credit fund, adding another product to its suite of such offerings, VCCircle has gathered. It has a target to mark the first close of the new fund in ......