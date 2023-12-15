facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn

By Reuters

  • 15 Dec 2023
Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn
Credit: Reuters

India's Adani Ports on Friday said it will sell a 49% stake in its Ennore Container Terminal located in the southern city of Chennai to a unit of global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company for about 2.47 billion rupees ($29.65 million).

This is India's largest private port operator's second partnership with container terminal businesses company Terminal Investment, a unit of Swiss-based MSC. In 2016, Adani Ports and Terminal Investment signed a joint venture with Terminal Investment for a container terminal at the Mundra port.

The Ennore terminal is valued at 12.11 billion rupees including debt, billionaire Gautam Adani's ports arm said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the next three to four months.

Advertisement

The Ennore facility has an annual handling capacity of 0.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It processed 0.55 Mn TEUs in FY23 and 0.45 Mn TEUs in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, Adani Ports said.

Adani Ports operates 13 ports and terminals in the country including its largest container handling port, Mundra in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Advertisement
Adani Ports

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn

Infrastructure

Adani Ports to sell Ennore terminal stake to MSC unit for $30 mn

Eight Roads Ventures leads Exponent Energy's Series B round

Infrastructure

Eight Roads Ventures leads Exponent Energy's Series B round

Premium
Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Infrastructure

Mapletree ramps up India logistics portfolio by acquiring warehousing asset

Premium
Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Infrastructure

Cargill spinoff Proterra strikes an exit in Africa via secondary PE deal

Macquarie Capital picks up minority stake in EV infra maker ChargeZone

Infrastructure

Macquarie Capital picks up minority stake in EV infra maker ChargeZone

Premium
Temasek-backed Shiprocket in talks for fresh funding ahead of listing

Infrastructure

Temasek-backed Shiprocket in talks for fresh funding ahead of listing

Advertisement