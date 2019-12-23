Adams Street Partners raises $740 mn for new global fund

Adams Street Partners, a US-based private markets investment manager, has mobilised $740 million in capital commitments for its 2019 global fund.

The Adams Street 2019 Partnership Fund Program provides investors with exposure to all of its investment strategies, including primaries, secondaries, co-investments, growth equity and private credit, the firm said in a statement.

The new fund is slightly smaller than Adam Street’s 2018 global fund, which closed at $824 million in commitments, in December last year.

The latest fund follows the final close of Adams Street’s global secondary fund in June that had mopped up $1.05 billion in capital commitments as well as its inaugural private credit vehicle in May, which raised $1.1 billion.

The new fund raised capital from new and existing investors from the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Investors included public and corporate pension plans, high-net-worth individuals, foundations and endowments.

“Adams Street’s ability to access risk-adjusted investments across the private markets is well aligned with investors’ continued search for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the current low yield environment,” said Miguel Gonzalo, partner and head of investment strategy and risk management at the firm.

Adam Street focusses on primary fund investments in India, as VCCircle reported earlier this year. The firm is also looking into the possibility of enhancing its commitment to the venture capital segment.