Acumen-backed agritech firm S4S Technologies secures fresh capital

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Science for Society Techno Services Pvt. Ltd, which operates agri-tech and food processing platform S4S Technologies, is raising fresh capital from a global development financial institution and a non-profit backed by one of the world’s biggest energy companies. S4S Technologies, also backed by Harsh Mariwala’s Marico Innovation Foundation, is set to secure $8.9 million ......