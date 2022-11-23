Actor Kajal Aggarwal backs The Ayurveda Co in Series A round

(L to R) Shreedha Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Param Bhargava

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Wednesday made her maiden investment of Rs 5 crore in a series A fundraising round of The Ayurveda Company.

In total, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) player, run by KE Healthcare Private Limited, plans to raise about $15 million (about Rs 122.6 crore) in the fundraise round which is expected in a few weeks.

“Kajal's investment is a part of TAC's larger series A which TAC is in talks with marquee VC (venture capital) funds to close the round in next few weeks,” it said.

The Gurugram-based firm plans to deploy the funds from this capital raise towards the acquisition of new customers, strengthen brand building and awareness initiatives, and towards innovation and expansion of offline and online channels.

In March this year, the wellness and beauty brand raised about $3 million in a seed funding round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures with participation from some high net-worth individuals.

“The brand stands out because of its honest, ethical & hand-picked Ayurvedic formulations. I truly believe that Ayurveda holds the power to transform this world, making it a better, kinder place, which is why I joined T.A.C.'s mission to heal the world with Ayurveda," the actor-turned investor said.

Founded in 2021 by Param Bhargava and Shreedha Singh, the Gurugram-based firm is an omnichannel beauty and wellness brand, claiming to offer its products on over 30 marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, First Cry, BlinkIt, among others, apart from its website.

The company started as an online-first brand and claims to grow its topline by 10x from by FY23 end, crediting it to “strong consumer pull generated across omnichannel sales.”

Recently, several celebrities have ramped up their investments in Indian startups with a focus sustainability and mindful growth being key themes. Actress Dia Mirza in an interview with VCCircle told that she has earmarked investments in companies which, according to her, have the capability to lead a shift in the marketplace and in consumption behaviour towards sustainability.

